Panthers cash in on Farmington error

MARK HUMPHREY FOR HERALD-LEADER/Siloam Springs junior A.J. Serrano steps up in a left-handed batter's stance against Farmington. The Panthers won on the road, 3-1, Thursday to break a 9-game skid.

FARMINGTON -- Three runs in the top of the fifth inning were enough for Siloam Springs to get past Farmington, 3-1, in a 5A/6A District 1 baseball game Friday.