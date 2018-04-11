Bored? Schedule a colonoscopy!

The nagging from my primary care physician was incessant, so I finally got around to having my colon scoped for polyps, cancers and chewing gum swallowed during my childhood. Kids, this is one of the things you can look forward to once you hit the age of 50.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.