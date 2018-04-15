Vega wins Walton Centennial essay contest

By Janelle Jessen

Sunday, April 15, 2018

Print item

Photo submitted Ruby Vega, seventh-grade student at Siloam Springs Middle School, was one of five students to win The Walmart Museum's national essay contest celebrating Sam Walton's 100th Birthday. She is pictured in front of Walton's truck in the museum with her prize, a pair of special Spark Edition Beats by Dre' headphones.
Zoom

Photo submitted Ruby Vega, seventh-grade student at Siloam Springs Middle School, was one of five students to win The Walmart Museum's national essay contest celebrating Sam Walton's 100th Birthday. She is pictured in front of Walton's truck in the museum with her prize, a pair of special Spark Edition Beats by Dre' headphones.

Ruby Vega, a seventh-grade student at Siloam Springs Middle School, was recently named one of five national winners of The Walmart Museum's essay contest celebrating Sam Walton's 100th Birthday.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.