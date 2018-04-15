Vega wins Walton Centennial essay contest
Sunday, April 15, 2018
Ruby Vega, a seventh-grade student at Siloam Springs Middle School, was recently named one of five national winners of The Walmart Museum's essay contest celebrating Sam Walton's 100th Birthday.
