For the love of dance
n Blair’s passion helps her earn trip to New York.
Sunday, August 5, 2018
Samantha Handcock Blair's love for dance helped her earn a trip to New York, N.Y., in July to experience Broadway musicals and the Radio City Rockettes first hand.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.