For the love of dance

n Blair’s passion helps her earn trip to New York.

By Janelle Jessen

Sunday, August 5, 2018

Photo submitted Samantha Handcock Blair practiced a heel stretch in Central Park during her trip to New York, N.Y. for the All Star Dancers National Convention in New York City. Samantha's mom, Angela Blair, said she practices 24/7.
Samantha Handcock Blair's love for dance helped her earn a trip to New York, N.Y., in July to experience Broadway musicals and the Radio City Rockettes first hand.

