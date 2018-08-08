Football 6A west, others 5A west
Wednesday, August 8, 2018
Siloam Springs will play in the 6A-West football conference for the 2018-2020 Arkansas Activities Association Re-Classification cycle, but the Panthers will be in the 5A-West Conference for all other sports.
