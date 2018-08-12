Annual breakfast honors teachers as they head back to school
Sunday, August 12, 2018
Keynote speaker Connie Matchell reminded school employees to build intentional relationships with students in the coming school year, during the annual Chamber of Commerce Back to School Breakfast on Friday.
