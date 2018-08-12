Annual breakfast honors teachers as they head back to school

By Janelle Jessen

Sunday, August 12, 2018

Print item

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Teachers and school employees visited the booths of local businesses during the annual Chamber of Commerce Back to School Breakfast on Wednesday morning.
Zoom

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Teachers and school employees visited the booths of local businesses during the annual Chamber of Commerce Back to School Breakfast on Wednesday morning.

Keynote speaker Connie Matchell reminded school employees to build intentional relationships with students in the coming school year, during the annual Chamber of Commerce Back to School Breakfast on Friday.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.