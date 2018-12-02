The Siloam Springs boys swim team finished third overall out of 18 schools Thursday in the Bentonville High School Classic held at the Bentonville Community Center.

Bentonville was first with 699.5 points with Fayetteville in second with 508 and Siloam Springs third at 490, followed by Russellville 482, Clarksville 412, Bentonville West 390.5, Lamar 217, Fort Smith Northside 116, Springdale Har-Ber 109, Rogers 90, Haas Hall Springdale 83, Fort Smith Southside 77, Alma 73, Rogers Heritage 70, Pottsville 52, Haas Hall 46, Lavaca 37 and The New School 28.

The Panthers had several successful events competing against other 5A schools.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Will Gryder, Landon Cottrell, Lee Thompson and Luke Markovich placed first with a time of 1:54.41. The team of Tristan Cunningham, Matt Hargett, Erick Weiser and Mason Weitemeyer placed fourth in the event at 2:45.08.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Gryder, Markovich, Owen Thomas and Cottrell placed first at 1:44.45, while the team of Hargett, Liam Scott, Weitemeyer and Weiser was fourth at 2:10.33.

The 400 freestyle relay team of Thomas, Ben Haak, Javier Chavez, and Thompson placed first with a state qualifying time of 4:03.67, which also is the current top 5A time.

Markovich placed first in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.84, followed in second by Haak at 29.79 and Weiser in third at 30.35.

Cottrell was first in the 100 butterfly at 1:02.51 with Hargett placing fifth at 1:36.36.

Cottrell also placed first in the 100 breaststroke at 1:09.68, while Thompson was second at 1:14.90 and Weitemeyer sixth at 1:33.75.

The Panthers did well in the 100 backstroke with Thomas placing first with a personal best and state qualifying time of 1:05.91, while Chavez was second at 1:17.44 and Jeremy Seauve third at 1:25.24. Cunningham placed sixth at 1:33.75.

Thomas took second in the 200 freestyle at 2:05.05, while Gryder was third at 2:19.08 and Seauve was fifth at 2:32.77.

Markovich placed second in the 100 freestyle with a personal best time of 1:01.10, while Haak was third with a PR of 1:05.45 and Liam Scott sixth with another PR of 1:13.54.

Thompson placed ninth in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:26.79, while Chavez was 17th at 2:47.96, Hargett 19th at 3:07.88 and Weitemeyer 21st at 3:12.95.

Gryder placed 12th in the 500 freestyle at 6:52.09.

Girls

The Lady Panthers finished tied for 13th out of 15 schools in the girls meet.

Bentonville was first at 554, followed by Russellville 448, Bentonville West 437.5, Fayetteville 373, Clarksville 336, Rogers 261, Springdale Har-Ber 183, Fort Smith Southside 120.5, Haas Hall 92, Lamar 87, Haas Hall Bentonville 82, Haas Hall Springdale 60, Springdale High 17, Siloam Springs 17 and Rogers Heritage 6.

Jordan Rush placed second in the 100 breaststroke at 1:38.92.

Rush placed 39th in the 50 freestyle with a time of 34.87, while Edith Balderrama was 52nd at 38.91.

Balderrama was 47th in the 100 freestyle at 1:30.74, shaving off nine seconds.

Up next

The swimmers are scheduled to return to Bentonville on Thursday and Friday of this week for the Bentonville West Classic held at the Bentonville Community Center.

