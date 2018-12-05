Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Cheerleaders from John Brown University waved from a float.
Siloam Springs kicked-off the holiday season with the 38th annual Siloam Springs Christmas Parade, hosted by Heritage League, on Saturday night.
Before the parade, Mayor John Turner presided over a ceremony to light up the Christmas lights in downtown Siloam Springs. The day's holiday events also included Breakfast with Santa, also hosted by Heritage League.
General News on 12/05/2018
