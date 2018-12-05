Sign in
News Obits Sports Opinion Business Friends & Family Special Sections
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Christmas parade 2018 December 5, 2018 at 8:23 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Cheerleaders from John Brown University waved from a float.

Siloam Springs kicked-off the holiday season with the 38th annual Siloam Springs Christmas Parade, hosted by Heritage League, on Saturday night.

Before the parade, Mayor John Turner presided over a ceremony to light up the Christmas lights in downtown Siloam Springs. The day's holiday events also included Breakfast with Santa, also hosted by Heritage League.

General News on 12/05/2018

Print Headline: Christmas parade 2018

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT