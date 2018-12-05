50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1968

Mr. and Mrs. Julius Roberts and son, Johnny, invited everyone to attend the Grand Opening of their new Discount Furniture Store west on Highway 33 in Oklahoma.

A special feature was a truck load "Spring Air" Mattress Sale.

The building was well stocked with furniture for every room in the house -- and at discount prices.

The store offered Hotpoint refrigerators, deep freezers, washers, dryers and other Hotpoint appliances.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1988

While other city employees were taking the Friday after thanksgiving off, Otha "Doc" Wilson was busy turning over the dirt inside the flower beds at Twin Springs Park. Wilson said he wanted to get the work done, because he was taking some time off after Dec. 1 for surgery and then a vacation to use up more than five weeks of vacation time. Wilson said he had been tending to the park's flower beds for 37 years.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2008

The Chamber of Commerce hosted a reception in the City Hall Board Room for local residents, Jonathan Barnett and Mike Kenney, to show appreciation for their service representing Siloam Springs in state government positions.

Barnett served 10 years on the Arkansas Highway Commission, holding the position of chairman the last two. He had recently resigned that position in order to prepare for service as a state representative from District 97, which includes Siloam Springs.

Kenney completed three two-year terms as state representative for District 97 and was term-limited.

Also, honored but unable to attend was Darryl Pace, state representative from District 100, who was also term-limited and Mary Lou Slinkard of Bentonville, who served many years as Benton County Clerk. Slinkard ran for and won the seat in District 100 being vacated by Pace.

Editorial on 12/05/2018