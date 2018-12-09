INOLA, Okla. -- Siloam Springs hit 7 of 8 free throws in overtime to defeat tournament host Inola (Okla.) 72-70 in the third place game of the Jerry Oquin Invitational on Friday night.

"I'm really proud of how hard our kids played tonight," said head coach Tim Stewart. "We showed incredible grit."

Jordan Stewart and Murphy Perkins each scored 14 points to lead the Panthers (4-2), while Evan Sauer and Landon Ward each had 13. Drew Vachon scored five, Carson Wleklinski four, Dicen Bagsby three, Gage Weaver and Jacob Wakefield each with two and Jackson Norberg and Thad Wright each with one.

Inola's Carson Thompson hit nine 3-pointers to lead the Longhorns.

The Panthers were defeated on Thursday by Pryor, Okla., 64-61, in a winner's bracket semifinal.

Thad Wright led the Panthers with 12 points, while Murphy Perkins had 11, Drew Vachon and Jordan Stewart each with 10, Jacob Wakefield and Karson Clement each with eight and Landon Ward two.

Siloam Springs defeated Coweta, Okla., 54-47, on Tuesday in its opening game of the tournament.

Ward led the Panthers with 16 points, while Vachon had 15 with Perkins and Stewart each scoring seven, Wakefield four, Clement three and Wright two.

The Panthers are scheduled to return to action on Tuesday at home against Bentonville West.

