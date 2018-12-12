John Brown University fall student athletes continue to excel in the classroom as a single-semester record 23 Golden Eagles were selected to the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Athlete list for their respective sports, the NAIA national office announced Dec. 4.

The 23 recipients were six more than the previous high of 17 nominations in the fall of 2017.

Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Athletes Name Sport Class GPA Jacob Benjamin* Men’s cross country Senior 3.73 Nathan Pearson Men’s cross country Junior 3.90 Ethan Stafford Men’s cross country Junior 3.63 Jacob Synek* Men’s cross country Senior 3.81 Molly Brownell Women’s cross country Junior 3.86 Elizabeth Brownell Women’s cross country Junior 3.98 Morgan Evans Women’s cross country Junior 3.90 Hannah Fiser* Women’s cross country Senior 3.94 Erin Green Women’s cross country Senior 3.50 Kylie Tucker Women’s cross country Senior 3.83 James Pollard* Men’s soccer Senior 3.53 Ryan Smith Men’s soccer Junior 3.68 Ryan Williams* Men’s soccer Senior 3.68 Britt Wisener* Men’s soccer Senior 3.93 Anna Brown* Women’s soccer Senior 3.62 Katherine Haar Women’s soccer Junior 3.90 Kathryn Huff* Women’s soccer Junior 3.93 Sarah Hughes Women’s soccer Junior 4.00 Hannah Sweaney Women’s soccer Senior 3.82 Megan Beck Volleyball Junior 3.97 Lindsey Davis Volleyball Junior 3.70 Jessica Meyer Volleyball Junior 3.75 Bailey Sager* Volleyball Senior 3.54 * Denotes repeat recipient

"I am very proud of the 23 student athletes in volleyball, soccer and cross country who received this prestigious award," said Robyn Daugherty, JBU director of athletics. "The award is recognition for a lot of hard work in the classroom over the last several years. I am honored to have these student athletes in our athletic programs at JBU and appreciate all of their efforts, both on and off the playing fields."

Of the 23 honored, nine returned to the list from 2017 including men's cross country runners Jacob Benjamin and Jacob Synek; women's cross country runner Hannah Fiser; men's soccer players James Pollard, Ryan Williams and Britt Wisener; women's soccer players Anna Brown and Kathryn Huff and volleyball player Bailey Sager.

To be eligible for nomination, the student athlete must maintain a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved the academic status of junior level.

