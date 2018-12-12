The John Brown University volleyball team earned a pair of AVCA-NAIA All-Region selections as Jenna Lowery was named the South Central Region's Freshman of the Year, the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced on Wednesday (Nov. 28) morning.

Lowery was named to the region's honorable mention team, and was joined by junior Jessica Meyer. Meyer was named to the region's first team in 2017, marking consecutive seasons with an appearance.

"It was great to see Jenna and Jessica earn recognition at the all-region level," JBU head coach Ken Carver said. "Jessica followed up her breakout sophomore year with another very steady and consistent year for our team offensively and defensively. Because she is such a dynamic offensive player, most of our opponents were keying on her and attempting to devise a lot of their defensive schemes to block her or limit her effectiveness.

"Coming into this season, one of the biggest unanswered questions we had was who was going to step in to fill the libero position vacated by our three-year starter, Beth Brankle. From early on, Jenna just seized upon the opportunity and never looked back. To be the only underclassman libero and one of three freshmen on the all-region team and to be named the region's best freshman speaks to how special of a season Jenna had not only for our team, but within our conference and the region."

Lowery pieced together a freshman campaign that featured 545 digs and a passing rate just shy of 93 percent. The Paris product also finished 2018 second on the team with 35 aces. Averaging 5.14 digs per set, Lowery ended the year ranked 35th in the nation, and second in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

Meyer returned to the all-region list by pacing the Golden Eagles in total kills (239), kills per set (2.32) and finished second in attack percentage (.247). The Windsor, Colo., native also posted 16 solo blocks and 71 block-assists on defense, both category leaders on the team. Meyer's totals earned her third in the Sooner Athletic Conference in attack percentage and second-best in just SAC play. Her 0.84 blocks per set trailed just two other Sooner Athletic Conference front-line defenders.

Sports on 12/12/2018