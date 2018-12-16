Photo submitted Dr. Connie Matchell, head of JBU's Department of Teacher Education, shares teaching techniques with a JBU education major. JBU's Department of Teacher Education program received accreditation in educator prep by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation.

John Brown University is one of 52 providers in the nation to receive accreditation for their educator preparation programs (EPP) by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP).

CAEP Accreditation Council's review for the fall 2018 resulted in 52 newly-accredited EPPs, bringing the total to 196 providers approved under the CAEP Teacher Preparation Standards, which are rigorous, nationally recognized standards that were developed to ensure excellence in educator preparation programs.

"These institutions meet high standards so that their students receive an education that prepares them to succeed in a diverse range of classrooms after they graduate," CAEP President Christopher Koch said. "Seeking CAEP Accreditation is a significant commitment on the part of an educator preparation provider."

CAEP is the sole nationally recognized accrediting body for educator preparation. Accreditation is a nongovernmental activity based on peer review that serves the dual functions of assuring quality and promoting improvement. Currently, more than 800 educator preparation providers participate in the CAEP Accreditation system, including many previously accredited through former standards.

Educator preparation providers seeking accreditation must pass peer review on five standards, which are based on two principles. The first is solid evidence that the provider's graduates are competent and caring educators. The second principle is solid evidence that the provider's educator staff have the capacity to create a culture of evidence and use it to maintain and enhance the quality of the professional programs they offer.

If a program fails to meet one of the five standards, it is placed on probation for two years. Probation may be lifted in two years if a program provides evidence that it meets the standard.

JBU has teacher preparation programs both at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Graduates from JBU are well respected, and teach in schools across the country and around the world.

"Our students, faculty and public school partners should be very proud of the work they are doing. We maintain high expectations for our teacher preparation program, and CAEP Accreditation validates the hard work we are doing," said Connie Matchell, head of JBU's Department of Teacher Education. "We are very pleased to provide a nationally accredited teacher education program to our students and their families."

JBU joins 51 other providers to receive accreditation this fall, including Boston College, Louisiana Tech University, Henderson State University, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and University of Nebraska Lincoln.

The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation(www.CAEPnet.org) advances excellence in educator preparation through evidence-based accreditation that assures quality and supports continuous improvement to strengthen P-12 student learning.

General News on 12/16/2018