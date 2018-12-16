The Arkansas State Police on Wednesday afternoon identified a man who they say led law enforcement on a chase along Interstate 40 and was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy, according to a report.

Police said Haze Connor Martin, 22, of Siloam Springs was killed Tuesday night.

Martin led authorities on a chase along Interstate 40 in Arkansas. He later brandished a knife before being shot and killed by a Pope County sheriff's deputy late Tuesday night, police said.

A deputy began pursuing the vehicle after it failed to pull over for a traffic stop along Interstate 40 and traveled into Conway County, according to a news release. The release didn't specify the precise location of the traffic stop, or why the deputy was trying to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle did stop at about 11:30 p.m., authorities said, at which point a man stepped out while armed with a knife, police said. A deputy fired on the man, who died at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Investigators did not release the name of the deputy. The Pope County sheriff didn't immediately return a message seeking additional information.

An Arkansas State Police investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

