Dura Ellen Farmer

Dura Ellen Farmer, 94, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at the Earlene Howard Hospice Home.

She was born on Oct. 1, 1924, in Siloam Springs to Mike and Eula Griffin. She enjoyed hand-sewing quilts and crocheting doilies for her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by five brothers; a son; and a grandson.

She is survived by her two sons, Don Welch and Lester Farmer, both of Siloam Springs; one brother, Pete Griffin of Goodman, Mo.; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel. Pastor Tim Estes will officiate the service.

An online guestbook is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Haze Conner Martin

Haze Connor Martin, 22, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died December 11, 2018, in Morrilton, Arkansas.

Haze was born July 6, 1996, in Nashville, Tennessee. Haze attended Siloam Springs schools in the sixth through ninth grades before residing in other states. He completed his GED and then returned to Siloam Springs where he completed one semester at John Brown University. He loved music, video games, Star Wars, Lord of the Rings and hanging out with friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Steven Bayne.

Survivors include his father, Brooks Bayne, of Franklin, Tennessee; mother, Nicolle Erwin and her husband, Dennis Erwin, of Stockbridge, Michigan; his little brother, Teague Erwin of Stockbridge, Michigan; grandmother, Lynn Ray and her husband, Michael Ray of Kissimmee, Florida; grandparents, Mark and Diane Willits, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; and grandparents, Paul and Frances Erwin of Estes Park, Colorado.

A worship memorial service will be held Friday, December 21, 2018, in downtown Siloam Springs at the Community Building at 7 p.m. All are welcome, especially those in need of hope, healing and freedom. In lieu of flowers the family requests you consider donating to three charitable organizations that have impacted Haze's life. Details can be found on the Wasson Funeral Home website.

Wanda Jo Morgan

Wanda Jo Morgan, 85, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died on Dec. 15, 2018, at Circle of Life in Springdale, Ark.

She was born on July 14, 1933, in Anadarko, Okla., to Jefferson Muse and Lois Parker Muse. She married Gerald Wayne Morgan in July of 1952 in Whittier, Calif. Later, she and Gerald moved from California to Galena, Kan., where they lived for 15 years. They moved from Kansas to Siloam Springs in 2005. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs and a faithful member of the Cross Church Ladies Bible Study.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Morgan; and a daughter, Sandra Morgan.

She is survived by two sisters, Jeanette Miller of Newport Beach, Calif., and Myra Welch of Sunnyvale, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, with Pastor Greg Dixon officiating. Following the service a private burial was held at Oak Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Siloam, 3600 S. Lincoln Street, Siloam Springs, AR 72761.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Pamela Jane Barker Simmons

Pamela Jane Barker Simmons, 63, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Dec. 16, 2018, in Siloam Springs.

She was born Aug. 11, 1955, in Siloam Springs to James Barker and Janie Yeager Barker. She worked at the Edmond, Okla., school cafeteria as a cook before returning home to Siloam Springs. She attended the Gum Springs Baptist Church in Siloam Springs.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Phillip; and a sister, Phyllis.

She is survived by a daughter, Sheli LeMieux and husband Steve of Coopersville, Mich.; six grandchildren; and stepsister, Twila Morrison of San Dimas, Calif.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

A chapel service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Wasson Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Kansas Cemetery in Kansas, Okla.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

