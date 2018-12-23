The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys basketball team was defeated by Bentonville Washington 43-30 on Monday night.
The Panthers led 7-6 after the first quarter, but the Wildcats outscored the Panthers 19-7 in the second quarter to take a 25-14 lead at halftime. The Wildcats maintained a 33-26 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Nathan Vachon led the Panthers (4-2) with 17 points, while Ryan Newman had six, Dayton Medcalf four and Gabe Cruz three.
The seventh- and eighth-grade teams return to action at home on Jan. 7 against Springdale Southwest.
Print Headline: Eighth-grade boys fall versus Washington