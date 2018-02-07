ACE Competition

Lynn Kutter/Washington County Enterprise-Leader Avery Lang, a member of the Siloam Springs High School's Academic Competition in Education team, answers a question during a match on Jan. 25 at the Farmington Performing Arts Center. Brookie Hutto is seated next to Lang. Siloam Springs scored 12 points and came in third place in its match against Farmington (56 points) and Bentonville West (23 points). ACE is a regional competition that involves nine schools in Northwest Arkansas. The top seven teams advance to the championship matches on Feb. 21.