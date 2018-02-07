Future shock

Joe sat on the hood of the bombed-out Ford Taurus, which was his home these days. The sky was grey. It hadn't been any other color for years. Not since the Last War. A few flakes of something fell around the car. Since it didn't melt, it wasn't snow. Not this time. But snow would come soon. It snowed almost all the time except for July and August. What he thought was July and August, anyway. He hadn't really kept track of the calendar. No one made them anymore. Or anything else for that matter.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.