Knudsen heading to William Penn for football

n He was a standout on the offensive and defensive lines.

By Graham Thomas

Sunday, February 11, 2018

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Isaac Knudsen signed Wednesday to play football at William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Pictured are: Front from left, mother Sena Knudsen, Isaac Knudsen, father Bruce Knudsen and former Siloam Springs head football coach Bryan Ross, back.
Isaac Knudsen was one of Siloam Springs' most dependable football players in 2017.

