Cameron powers women to road win

GOODWELL, Okla. -- Junior Baily Cameron scored a game-high 22 points and the John Brown University women's basketball defense held Oklahoma Panhandle State to 29 percent from the floor on the night, as the Golden Eagles inched one win closer to obtaining a home-court advantage in the Sooner Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals with a 74-49 win over OPSU on Thursday (Feb. 22) inside the Oscar Williams Fieldhouse.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.