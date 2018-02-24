Rodeo grounds relocation put on hold
n City wants more time to find funding to cover higher estimated cost of plans at proposed site.
Saturday, February 24, 2018
The Siloam Springs Rodeo will not be moving locations -- at least not at this time.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.