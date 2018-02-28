JBU men can't keep up with Pioneers
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
PLAINVIEW, Texas -- Junior Josh Bowling scored a game-high 23 points, but the John Brown men's basketball team shot just 35 percent from the field, suffering a 76-61 setback in its regular season finale at Wayland Baptist inside the Hutcherson Center on Saturday afternoon.
