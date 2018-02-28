JBU men can't keep up with Pioneers

Photo courtesy of Wayland Baptist John Brown junior guard Jake Caudle takes the ball to the rim as Wayland Baptist's Samuel Kalwanyi defends on the play during Saturday's game in Plainview, Texas.

PLAINVIEW, Texas -- Junior Josh Bowling scored a game-high 23 points, but the John Brown men's basketball team shot just 35 percent from the field, suffering a 76-61 setback in its regular season finale at Wayland Baptist inside the Hutcherson Center on Saturday afternoon.