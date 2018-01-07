Golden Eagles rally, pick off Pioneers
n The JBU men trailed by 11 points in the first half against Wayland Baptist.
Sunday, January 7, 2018
John Brown men's coach Jason Beschta was a bit worried midway through the first half when Wayland Baptist (Texas) pulled ahead 28-17 over the Golden Eagles.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.