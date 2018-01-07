Museum announces renovation plans

Remodeling is estimated to begin in March and last about six months.

By Janelle Jessen

Sunday, January 7, 2018

Submitted image Architectural renderings by Matt Pearson illustrate plans to add an upper floor above the central part of the main floor of the Siloam Springs Museum. The additional space will be used for offices. The addition of the upper floor would free up space in the back of the museum to be used as a classroom.
The Siloam Springs Museum is moving forward with plans to renovate its current building on North Maxwell Street after receiving approval for $371,000 in funding from the city last month.

