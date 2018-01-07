Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday John Brown junior forward Baily Cameron shoots over Wayland Baptist's Jada Riley during the second half of Thursday's game at Bill George Arena. Cameron scored 19 points as the Golden Eagles defeated the Flying Queens 72-64.

The John Brown women's basketball team was waiting on head coach Jeff Soderquist when he entered the locker room following Thursday's 72-64 win against No. 5 Wayland Baptist.