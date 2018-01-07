Women take down No. 5 Flying Queens
Golden Eagles earns their first Top 25 win of season
Sunday, January 7, 2018
The John Brown women's basketball team was waiting on head coach Jeff Soderquist when he entered the locker room following Thursday's 72-64 win against No. 5 Wayland Baptist.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.