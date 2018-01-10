Tide turns in favor of JBU

Golden Eagles finish off Aggies with 15-3 run

By Graham Thomas

Wednesday, January 10, 2018

Print item

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader John Brown freshman Rokas Grabliauskas goes up for a two-handed dunk during the first half of Saturday's game against Panhandle State.
Zoom

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader John Brown freshman Rokas Grabliauskas goes up for a two-handed dunk during the first half of Saturday's game against Panhandle State.

A double technical foul called late in the fourth quarter proved to be a huge momentum swing for John Brown's men's basketball team on Saturday.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.