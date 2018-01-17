Aults Find 'Hidden Gem' In Prairie Grove Town Center

JANELLE JESSEN ENTERPRISE-LEADER Rick Ault displays the vintage Mobilgas banner he found in the crawl space inside the Prairie Grove Town Center. It was one of many treasures unearthed during the restoration of the building. Ault is standing in the Magnolia Coffee House portion of the town center, which was being renovated at the time. The coffee house has since been completed and os now open.

Over the years, the Prairie Grove Town Center has been many things -- from a gas station and auto shop in the 1930s and 1940s, to a city hall complete with police station starting in the 1970s. Now it will continue on as a community center, thanks to the efforts of Rick and Kara Ault.