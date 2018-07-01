Shoemaker, Ray to lead soccer teams

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Former Siloam Springs assistant coach and current Greenwood head coach Luke Shoemaker was hired to be head boys soccer coach at SSHS on Thursday at a special school board meeting.

Siloam Springs is turning to familiar faces to lead its soccer programs next season.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.