White hired as assistant SSHS principal
Krystal Wheat to serve as Panther Health and Wellness Center director
Sunday, July 1, 2018
Ross White, Siloam Springs School District's vocational coordinator, was hired to be the new high school assistant principal during a special school board meeting on Thursday.
