Another successful year for the kid's triathlon
Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Local residents and their kids convened at the family aquatic center on Saturday morning to participate in the annual kids triathlon. A total of 21 kids went home with a prize after placing first, second or third in their respective division. The divisions were determined by age - six or below, seven to eight, nine to 10 and 11 to 12 - as well as by gender.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.