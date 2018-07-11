Another successful year for the kid's triathlon

Hunter McFerrin/Herald-Leader Kids ages six and under kick off the day's events after jumping into the pool for the swimming portion of the race.

Local residents and their kids convened at the family aquatic center on Saturday morning to participate in the annual kids triathlon. A total of 21 kids went home with a prize after placing first, second or third in their respective division. The divisions were determined by age - six or below, seven to eight, nine to 10 and 11 to 12 - as well as by gender.