Sliced and Diced set for Saturday

By Janelle Jessen

Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Print item

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Cucumbers are one of the vegetables that are ripening in The Garden in Siloam Springs. The Garden will host Sliced and Diced on Saturday. The educational event is modeled after a television cooking competition.
Zoom

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Cucumbers are one of the vegetables that are ripening in The Garden in Siloam Springs. The Garden will host Sliced and Diced on Saturday. The educational event is modeled after a television cooking competition.

The third Sliced and Diced competition will showcase ways to use fresh vegetables from The Garden in Siloam Springs.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.