Lewis feels love from community

n She was back in Siloam Springs on Friday for a benefit on her behalf.

By Graham Thomas

Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Print item

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Shawnda Free, left, hugs India Lewis on Friday at Creekside Taproom as Lewis and her family made their way into the back patio for an event welcoming Lewis back to Siloam Springs. Lewis has been in Tulsa the last several weeks receiving treatment for breast cancer.
Zoom

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Shawnda Free, left, hugs India Lewis on Friday at Creekside Taproom as Lewis and her family made their way into the back patio for an event welcoming Lewis back to Siloam Springs. Lewis has been in Tulsa the last several weeks receiving treatment for breast cancer.

India Lewis arrived back in Siloam Springs with a police escort and a big crowd waiting to see her.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.