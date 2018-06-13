Gardening in the future

New Doc 2018-06-04 (1)

Here it is June and I'm ready to give up on this year's garden. The rainy, cool spring delayed my plantings. I finally got seeds and plants in the garden, got the weed block laid down, and then turned my attention to other jobs on my never-diminishing To-Do List. The rains were timed perfectly to keep the garden watered, so I didn't pay too much attention to it.