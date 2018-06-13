Story telling

Our youngest granddaughter was spending quality time with Grandma Lana and Grandpa Ron. Beatrix (Beats) just turned five. She dazzles at dance recital, sings songs from "The Greatest Showman," speaks in complete paragraphs, and reasons like a lawyer. When she's delighted, she lights up the room.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.