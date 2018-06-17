Police identify victim of local shooting
Sunday, June 17, 2018
Police identified the victim of a shooting that took place in Siloam Springs on Tuesday night as Chance Cooper, 18, who sustained gunshot wounds to the hand and abdomen, according to a press release provided by the police department on Thursday.
