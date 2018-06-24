Dustin's Dream returns from fourth Guatemala trip

Photo submitted A team of 10 people from the Siloam Springs area traveled with Dustin's Dream to help at the Heart of Love Clinic in Guatemala City. Pictured are (front left) dental assistant Eva Hicks, translator Ana Castillo, Danae Chamberlain, nurse Carrie Stock, (back row) nurse practitioner Sara McCord, Kambryn Duncan, Dr. Carl Duncan, dentist Dr. Trent McCord, Jodi Klassin and nurse Deondra Chamberlain.

Dustin's Dream's fourth trip to the Heart of Love Clinic in Guatemala City was the best yet, according to Deondra Chamberlain.