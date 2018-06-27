Thoughts on immigration

After Texas was annexed into the U.S. in 1845, very few Mexicans ventured north. Actually, the flow was south as Mexicans returned to their country. In the 1890s, a boom in mining and agriculture attracted Mexican immigrants back into the States. There was plenty of work available and American employers admired the Mexican work ethic. The Mexican Revolution (1910-1920) resulted in war refugees crossing into the U.S. Legal migration grew from 20,000 per year to almost 100,000 per year in the 1920s.

