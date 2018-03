Ben Goff/NWA Democrat-Gazette Eli Simpson, No. 20, of Siloam Springs and Rodrigo Mouron of Bentonville collide Friday during the first round of the Northwest Arkansas Spring Soccer Classic tournament at the Tiger Athletic Complex in Bentonville. Siloam Springs defeated Bentonville 2-1.

BENTONVILLE -- Eli Jackson seemed surprised to be so wide open, but he knew just what to do.