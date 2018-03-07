Lions roar in men's title game

Matthew Christensen/JBU Sports Information First-year Southwestern Assemblies of God coach Delton Deal holds up the freshly trimmed basketball net after the Lions defeated Wayland Baptist 90-81 on Saturday in the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament men's championship at Bill George Arena on the campus of John Brown University.

Southwestern Assemblies of God won't have any anxieties this week when the NAIA selects its field for its 32-team National Tournament.