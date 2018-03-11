JBU's Daugherty named national AD of the Year
Sunday, March 11, 2018
John Brown University's Robyn Daugherty has been named the 2017-18 NAIA Under Armour Athletics Director of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.