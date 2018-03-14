Day of discovery for fourth-graders
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Fourth-grade students from Southside Elementary School spent Wednesday and Friday at John Brown University for Discovery Days. The event was the result of a collaboration between JBU's elementary education department and science departments, according to Kim Murie, assistant professor of teacher education. Fourth-graders participated in science and engineering related activities led by university professors as well as students from the science and elementary education departments.
