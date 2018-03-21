Inaugural Institute hosted by the Council of Independent Colleges
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
John Brown University is one of 26 institutions selected by the Council of Independent Colleges to participate in the inaugural Diversity, Civility, and the Liberal Arts Institute, held in Atlanta, June 3-6.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.