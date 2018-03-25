Panthers go 0-4 at tournament

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs third baseman Chance Hilburn takes a cut against Clarksville in a game on March 13. The Panthers are scheduled to host Russellville at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a 5A/6A District 1 game.

COVINGTON, Tenn. -- The Siloam Springs baseball team wrapped up its trip to 2018 Best of the West Tournament on Wednesday with a pair of losses to fellow instate schools.