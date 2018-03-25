Panthers, Lady Panthers return to action

Ben Goff/NWA Democrat-Gazette Siloam Springs girls soccer players, from left, Shelby Johnson, Hailey Dorsey, Meghan Kennedy, Megan Hutto and Jaleigh Harp of Siloam Springs celebrate after scoring a goal against Rogers on March 6. The Lady Panthers (7-2-2) return to action Monday at Grove, Okla., before coming back home Tuesday against Harrison in a 5A/6A District 1 game.

The Siloam Springs boys soccer team returns to action on Monday at Grove, Okla., after more than 10 days since their last game.