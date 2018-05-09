Allen Elementary Coin Drive assists Arvest Hunger Campaign
School Raised Over $1,300 for the Genesis House
Wednesday, May 9, 2018
Arvest Bank Siloam Springs recently held a "Strike Out Hunger" coin drive as part of the bank's company-wide 1 Million Meals initiative, and Allen Elementary School proved itself to be a most valuable partner.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.