Allen Elementary Coin Drive assists Arvest Hunger Campaign

Photo submitted Northwest Arkansas Naturals mascot, Strike, visited Allen Elementary School to take pictures and hand out prizes to celebrate the success of their food drive. Allen Elementary School vice principal Amy Hufford, Strike, Bradley Batiste and Principal Tanya Johnson.

Arvest Bank Siloam Springs recently held a "Strike Out Hunger" coin drive as part of the bank's company-wide 1 Million Meals initiative, and Allen Elementary School proved itself to be a most valuable partner.