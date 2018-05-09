City breaks ground on dog park
The park is expected to be completed by late summer.
Wednesday, May 9, 2018
Officials from Simmons Foods, the city and Tailwaggers broke ground on the Tails and Trails Dog Park on Wednesday morning. The new park will be built on the west end of Bob Henry Park and will include fenced areas for large and small dogs, a fenced area with an agility course, a sidewalk, a pavilion with seating for people and dog watering stations.
