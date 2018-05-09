Hutto a 'special' player to watch

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Megan Hutto takes a stab at a ball during the Lady Panthers' game against El Dorado on May 1. Hutto signed to play college soccer at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla.

Megan Hutto is a unique find on the soccer field and a joy to watch, according to Siloam Springs girls soccer coach Brent Crenshaw.