Hutto a 'special' player to watch

Lady Panther leads team in goals, assists

By Graham Thomas

Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Megan Hutto takes a stab at a ball during the Lady Panthers' game against El Dorado on May 1. Hutto signed to play college soccer at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla.
Megan Hutto is a unique find on the soccer field and a joy to watch, according to Siloam Springs girls soccer coach Brent Crenshaw.

