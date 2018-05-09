Pet sounds

She was a present from my wife for my 49th birthday. We drove to Hot Springs to pick her up. She was an unusual breed: part beagle, part pug. A species of dog known as a Puggle. She was six weeks old and cute as a bug. We named her Sevin.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.