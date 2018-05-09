SSHS teams place first, second in Stock Market Game

Photo submitted Two teams of Siloam Springs High School placed first and second in the region in the Arkansas Stock Market Game. Pictured (from left) are students Johnathan Craddock, Elijah Coffey, Hayley DeFoe and Maggie Buck-Mallow. Not pictured are students Madison Osbourn and Jordan Church.

Teams from Siloam Springs High School placed first and second in the regional Arkansas Stock Market Game. They competed against more than 425 other high school teams in the Northwest Arkansas region, based at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. The first place team received a $125 prize and the second place team received a $75 prize.