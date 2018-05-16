Correction

The article titled "City moves forward with raising water rates at Forest Hill Subdivision" incorrectly reported that David Jackson was appointed to represent the city on the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport Authority Board to replace Shelley Simmons, who recently resigned. The board actually voted to appoint Jim Krall to the position. The newspaper apologizes for the error.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.